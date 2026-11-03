Six noncitizens charged in California amid Operation Protect the Vote

Six noncitizens in California have been charged for illegally registering and voting in federal elections, as part of a push called Operation Protect the Vote.

Announced by First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli, this effort is all about keeping elections fair.

So far, charges against 34 people have been filed.

One of those charged, Mahyar Nikzad, allegedly voted twice in the 2024 election, casting ballots in both the presidential primary and the general election.