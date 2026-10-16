Small plane crashes in Dellona Wisconsin during thunderstorm killing 6
World
A small plane crashed during a thunderstorm in Dellona, Wisconsin, taking the lives of six people, four from the same family.
Mary Brion, her daughters Amanda Haremza and Kayla Turpin, and her 13-year-old grandson Rylan were heading home from a high school volleyball game when the accident happened.
Pilot reported icing at 24,000 feet
Just before losing contact, pilot Ronald Riek reported icing at 24,000 feet and asked to descend.
Flight instructor Tyler Harvey was also on board.
The tragedy has left the local community heartbroken; school superintendent Rob Stewart shared his condolences and noted how connected the families were to everyone in town.