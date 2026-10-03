Smit Machchhar honored by Dubai Crown Prince for stopping hijack
World
Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who stopped a hijacking on a Flydubai flight in October 2026, was recently honored by Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
Thanks to Machchhar's quick thinking and steady nerves, nearly 180 passengers made it home safely after what could have been a terrifying situation.
Machchhar took control after copilot attack
After being attacked midflight by his copilot, Machchhar took control and kept everyone safe.
The Crown Prince called him "the highest degrees of courage," while UAE leaders thanked him for stepping up when it mattered most and showing true professionalism under pressure.