Smit Machchhar recounts co-pilot attack on flydubai flight to Netanyahu
World
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar recently told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a scary moment on a flydubai flight: his co-pilot suddenly attacked him while praying.
Even though he was left dazed and couldn't see properly, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door by twisting the internal knob, which let the crew step in and stop things from getting worse.
Machchhar explains internal knob and code
While explaining what happened, Machchhar described how the cockpit door works: there is an internal knob for access, while those outside needed to enter a code.
He shared, "My colleagues from outside were trying to punch in the code, but the guy was not allowing the code to open,"
Netanyahu praised his bravery and invited him to Israel as thanks for keeping everyone safe.