Snap Inc. settles teens' lawsuit alleging autoplay harmed mental health
Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc. has settled a lawsuit brought by two teens who said the app's features, like autoplay, made it tough to put their phones down and hurt their mental health.
The teens, S.J. from Illinois and K.D.B. from Mississippi, linked Snapchat use to struggles with depression and anxiety.
With this deal, Snap is the last remaining social platform in the case to address similar claims.
Growing legal scrutiny of social platforms
This settlement comes as more lawsuits target social media giants for designs that may harm young people's mental health.
Earlier this year, Meta faced massive penalties, including a nearly $1 billion fine related to children and a multibillion-dollar order over data misuse in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
These cases highlight growing concerns about how apps impact youth and calls for stronger protections online.