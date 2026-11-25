Solomon Islands and Australia sign treaty banning foreign military bases
The Solomon Islands recently signed a treaty with Australia that bans any foreign military bases on its islands.
This is a big move to keep China's growing influence in check and protect important sea routes.
As part of the deal, Australia will help boost the local police force and strengthen cultural ties.
Solomon Islands treaty follows China pact
This new treaty follows a secretive 2022 agreement between the Solomon Islands and China that had Western analysts worried about possible military plans, though China denied it wanted a base.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted that Australia is stepping up as a security partner in the Pacific, mentioning similar deals with Papua New Guinea and Fiji.