Somali pirates board MV Marsa Virgo off Yemen, crew safe
Somali pirates briefly took over the United Arab Emirates cargo ship MV Marsa Virgo off the coast of Yemen on November 28.
Six pirates, disguised as fishermen, boarded the ship about 120km from Balhaf port.
Thankfully, all 19 crew members stayed safe in a secure room until the pirates left and the ship moved on.
Piracy rises in Horn of Africa
This attack is part of a bigger spike: at least 16 piracy incidents have hit the Horn of Africa since April, marking a worrying return to levels not seen since 2013.
Notably, it's the first time Somali pirates have launched an attack from Yemeni territory, reportedly with help from rogue members of Yemen's Somali refugee community.
The incident highlights how piracy tactics are changing and why countries in the region need to work together to keep these waters safe.