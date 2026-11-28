This attack is part of a bigger spike: at least 16 piracy incidents have hit the Horn of Africa since April, marking a worrying return to levels not seen since 2013.

Notably, it's the first time Somali pirates have launched an attack from Yemeni territory, reportedly with help from rogue members of Yemen's Somali refugee community.

The incident highlights how piracy tactics are changing and why countries in the region need to work together to keep these waters safe.