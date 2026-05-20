Mango founder's son gets bail in father's cliff fall case
What's the story
Jonathan Andic, the son of Isak Andic, the billionaire founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, has been released on €1 million ($1.15 million) bail. His release comes after his arrest in a homicide investigation into his father's death. The case was reopened after new evidence indicated possible foul play in Isak's 2024 cliff fall incident during a vacation in northern Spain.
Legal proceedings
Jonathan prohibited from leaving Spain
After his arrest, Jonathan was taken to court in Martorell, northeastern Spain, where he faced questioning. The court has now ordered him to surrender his passport and report weekly until further notice. He is also prohibited from leaving Spain as the investigation continues under a homicide charge. Spanish media reports suggest that forensic analysis and witness testimony have raised questions about Isak's death circumstances.
Defense stance
Family lawyer calls homicide theory 'incoherent'
Jonathan has denied any wrongdoing and his family is confident in his innocence. Family lawyer Cristobal Martell has called the homicide theory "incoherent" and painful, saying it "stigmatizes an innocent man." The case remains under judicial secrecy with the authorities not disclosing further details about evidence or any investigation timelines.
Family background
More about Isak and Jonathan Andic
Isak founded his first Mango store in Barcelona in 1984, turning it into a global fashion giant with about 2,850 stores worldwide. He died with an estimated fortune of $4.5 billion. Jonathan joined the family business in 2005 and was vice-chairman at the time of his father's death. The company has over 16,400 employees across more than 120 markets globally.