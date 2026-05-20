Mango founder's son gets bail in father's cliff fall case

Jonathan Andic, the son of Isak Andic, the billionaire founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, has been released on €1 million ($1.15 million) bail. His release comes after his arrest in a homicide investigation into his father's death. The case was reopened after new evidence indicated possible foul play in Isak's 2024 cliff fall incident during a vacation in northern Spain .

Legal proceedings Jonathan prohibited from leaving Spain After his arrest, Jonathan was taken to court in Martorell, northeastern Spain, where he faced questioning. The court has now ordered him to surrender his passport and report weekly until further notice. He is also prohibited from leaving Spain as the investigation continues under a homicide charge. Spanish media reports suggest that forensic analysis and witness testimony have raised questions about Isak's death circumstances.

Defense stance Family lawyer calls homicide theory 'incoherent' Jonathan has denied any wrongdoing and his family is confident in his innocence. Family lawyer Cristobal Martell has called the homicide theory "incoherent" and painful, saying it "stigmatizes an innocent man." The case remains under judicial secrecy with the authorities not disclosing further details about evidence or any investigation timelines.

Advertisement