The government isn't taking any chances: 22 smartphones were confiscated during the exam, and emergency alerts went out nationwide.

After another incident involving a law school candidate who died following an exam livestream issue, authorities are considering harsher penalties like 10-year bans and even possible criminal penalties for cheaters.

President Lee Jae Myung is calling for big rewards (at least 100 million won) for anyone who reports cheating attempts.

All of this has left students feeling anxious about fairness: how these new measures might affect their results.