South Korea bars personal pens and erasers at university exam
South Korea just held its big university entrance exam, but this year came with a twist: more than 500,000 students weren't allowed to bring their own pens or erasers.
Stickers were even put on clothing buttons to block hidden cameras.
These strict rules landed after a major cheating scandal, where the top scorer in the national tax accountant examination used a microcamera and an AI tool to cheat.
Government confiscates smartphones, considers penalties
The government isn't taking any chances: 22 smartphones were confiscated during the exam, and emergency alerts went out nationwide.
After another incident involving a law school candidate who died following an exam livestream issue, authorities are considering harsher penalties like 10-year bans and even possible criminal penalties for cheaters.
President Lee Jae Myung is calling for big rewards (at least 100 million won) for anyone who reports cheating attempts.
All of this has left students feeling anxious about fairness: how these new measures might affect their results.