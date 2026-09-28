South Korea demands apology, says Ukraine broke nondisclosure agreement
World
Things got tense between South Korea and Ukraine after President Zelensky told the U.N. that Ukraine had sent two North Korean soldiers (captured while fighting for Russia) to South Korea in January 2025.
Seoul was not happy about this surprise announcement and is now asking for an official apology, saying Ukraine broke a nondisclosure agreement.
President Lee fears North Korea ties
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is worried this could strain already tricky relations with North Korea, especially since captured North Korean prisoners of war can face serious risks.
Meanwhile, Zelensky also shared that up to 20,000 North Korean troops have fought for Russia in the ongoing war, a reminder of just how complicated things are getting between these countries right now.