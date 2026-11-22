AI cheating scandal: South Korea's education minister Choi Kyo-jin resigns
What's the story
South Korea's Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has resigned after an AI-assisted cheating scandal. The controversy erupted ahead of the country's key university entrance exam, Suneung. The incident was triggered by a confession from the top scorer of a national tax accountant exam who admitted to using a mini camera and smartphone to ace the test.
Exam significance
Suneung exam in South Korea
The annual nine-hour Suneung is considered a ticket to top-tier universities, lucrative jobs, and even better marriage prospects in South Korea's competitive society.
In light of the cheating scandal, officials rushed to implement preventive measures for the entrance exams.
These included blocking public Wi-Fi in testing areas and placing stickers over clothing buttons.
However, Choi struggled to reassure the public amid criticism of his delayed response.
Resignation announcement
Choi takes responsibility for the situation
Despite the preventive measures, Choi admitted on X that he did not think he was immune from public criticism over inadequate preparation.
He said, "The exam concluded without any major incidents... However, as the minister in charge, I do not believe I am immune from public criticism that we failed to prepare adequately in advance."
After taking full responsibility for the situation, he announced his resignation, which was accepted by President Lee Jae Myung.
Public backlash
Choi's age-related comment sparks outrage
During a parliamentary hearing, Choi was asked if he was confident authorities could catch potential cheaters on exam day.
The 72-year-old responded, "Due to my age, I am not confident I could."
His response drew public backlash.
Choi did not appear at press conferences in the days leading up to Thursday's exam, where a vice minister instead announced the preventive measures.
Anti-cheating steps
Cheating measures during Suneung exam
In the wake of the cheating scandal, the government mandated that smart devices be turned off and handed in for Suneung.
Exam officials inspected all candidates' glasses and watches as well as their collars, sleeves, and buttons for hidden cameras.
Despite these measures, 111 cases of electronic device misconduct were reported during Thursday's exam, nearly half detected through emergency alerts sent by the government to catch smartphones not handed over by test takers.