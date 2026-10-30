South Korea to criminalize smart glasses use in university exams
South Korea is stepping up its fight against exam cheating by targeting students caught cheating with AI-powered smart glasses.
Starting next year, anyone caught using these devices during the all-important university entrance exams could face criminal charges and a three-year ban from retaking the test, a big jump from the current one-year penalty.
Seoul students found with smart glasses
This move comes after three students were recently discovered wearing or carrying smart glasses during essay exams in Seoul.
With the Suneung exam already being a huge deal that shapes students' futures (and brings plenty of stress), officials say these tougher rules are meant to keep things fair as tech keeps evolving.
South Korea isn't alone: other countries are also seeing high-tech cheating pop up.