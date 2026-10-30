South Korea vows firm response after DMZ landmine injures soldiers
Tensions are rising on the Korean Peninsula after a landmine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) injured several South Korean soldiers last month.
South Korea is promising to "respond firmly to protect the military border with North Korea," and urging them to stop beefing up border defenses.
Officials are pushing for South Korea to dial things down before it gets worse.
Kim Yo Jong says anti-South broadcasts
Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, says North Korea will restart blasting anti-South messages over loudspeakers at the border, classic psychological warfare that usually ramps up stress between the two countries.
South Korea's national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said South Korea will "respond firmly to protect the military border with North Korea" and demanded that Pyongyang immediately halt fortification work near the inter-Korean border, reminding everyone how fragile peace still is along the DMZ.