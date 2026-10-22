Southern Italy diesel protests disrupt food transport and cause spoilage

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is planning new support measures for truckers and farmers, with her cabinet meeting set for Thursday.

Meanwhile, protests have spread to cities like Milan (some even turning violent), so 500 military personnel are being sent to help out until year-end.

Blockades in Gela, Sicily, and on the A1 near Naples have made traffic jams worse, and more protests are expected as people across Europe push back against rising living costs.