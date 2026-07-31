Spain deploys military after thousands of Moroccan migrants enter Ceuta 

Achraf Maimouni, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights in northern Morocco, called the situation "exceptional."

"The Tarajal border was opened under unusual circumstances this morning and people crossed," he said.

Crowds of people, mostly Moroccans, were seen on video walking past the breakwaters at Tarajal beach and into nearby roadways.

The majority appeared to be young men, but some were families with women and little children.