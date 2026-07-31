Spain deploys military after thousands of Moroccan migrants enter Ceuta
What's the story
Spain has decided to deploy its military in Ceuta after thousands of migrants from Morocco entered the small Spanish territory on the North African coast. Nine people have died in the process. The Spanish government said the Armed Forces will assist the Civil Guard in maintaining security in Ceuta. The announcement comes after local authorities in Ceuta had urged the central government for reinforcements to tackle a border crisis that had been building up before boiling over on Thursday.
Border breach
'Absolute chaos' at Tarajal beach
Achraf Maimouni, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights in northern Morocco, called the situation "exceptional."
"The Tarajal border was opened under unusual circumstances this morning and people crossed," he said.
Crowds of people, mostly Moroccans, were seen on video walking past the breakwaters at Tarajal beach and into nearby roadways.
The majority appeared to be young men, but some were families with women and little children.
Tragic toll
At least 9 people dead
Spain's government delegation in Ceuta said that at least nine people died on Thursday, with bodies seen floating in the water.
Local authorities said dozens have died this year trying to reach Ceuta.
Spain's Interior Ministry said Morocco was "closely cooperating" and Moroccan police were stopping "numerous people" trying to cross.
Both countries agreed to work together for the return of all who entered illegally.
Border tensions
Disruption to Schengen agreement
The disruption has also affected Italy, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni threatening to suspend the Schengen agreement with Spain "to defend our borders and ensure the safety of our citizens," although it does not share a border with Spain.
Ceuta's authorities had earlier linked the increase in arrivals to a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling barring immediate returns of migrants arriving by sea without due process.
This ruling doesn't apply to land arrivals, including those scaling the border fence.
Crisis response
8,000 migrants poured into Ceuta in 2021
Spain is a main point of arrival into Europe for migrants looking for better economic prospects or to flee violence in their countries.
Migrants often swim from the Moroccan town of Fnideq to Ceuta, covering around 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) before reaching Spanish territory. Others attempt to cross from the adjacent town of Belyounech, where the distance is less.
In May 2021, more than 8,000 migrants had also poured into Ceuta in just two days.