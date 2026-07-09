Trump claims NATO partner Spain agreed to additional defense spending 

Diplomatic efforts

Spanish PM describes interaction with Trump as 'very cordial'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez downplayed the threat, describing his interaction with Trump as "very cordial." He said they discussed topics such as the FIFA World Cup and golf, but not military spending. Sanchez also reaffirmed Spain's commitment to NATO by announcing a new deployment of Spanish troops to Finland for the Arctic Sentry mission. Spain is the only NATO member that has not committed to spending 5% of its GDP on defense by 2035.