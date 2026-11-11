Spain's 1st general strike in 14 years highlights housing crisis
Spain just had its first general strike in 14 years, with millions walking out to demand real solutions for the country's housing crisis.
The strike hit big cities like Madrid and Barcelona especially hard, causing major public transport delays and highlighting how urgent the issue has become, right as a national election approaches.
Eviction of 87-year-old woman triggers strike
Rents have nearly doubled in Spain over the last 10 years, making it tough for many to afford a place to live.
Things boiled over after an 87-year-old woman was evicted from her home in Madrid, a moment that pushed unions UGT and CCOO, along with housing activists, to organize the strike.
Housing is shaping up to be a huge topic this election season.