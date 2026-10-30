Spain's Toledo train collision kills 69, victims from 27 countries
A tragic train collision in Spain's Toledo province has left 69 people dead, including travelers from 27 different countries.
The crash happened on Wednesday when two trains collided.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez noted the international impact, with identification of victims still ongoing.
So far, two foreign nationals are believed to have died, nine were injured, and 18 others escaped mostly unharmed.
Spanish probes examine signaling and understaffing
Investigators are looking at a malfunctioning signaling system and possible mistakes by traffic controllers.
Transport Minister Oscar Puente called out a controller's error as a major factor.
Railway unions say issues like understaffing and unreliable safety equipment have persisted since private operators joined in 2021.
Both government and court-led probes are now underway to figure out what went wrong, and how to make trains safer moving forward.