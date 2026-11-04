Spain's transport minister Oscar Puente resigns after crash kills 69
World
Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente has resigned following a devastating high-speed train accident that killed 69 people near Urda on the line linking Madrid to Andalusia.
He has also withdrawn from the upcoming general election.
Spain's high-speed rail safety spotlighted
This accident, one of Europe's deadliest in years, has put a spotlight on safety issues in Spain's high-speed rail network (second only to China).
Puente had promised to rebuild public trust, but his resignation has now kicked off national debates about transport security and whether current policies are really keeping passengers safe.