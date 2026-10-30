Spain's Urda train crash kills 69 and injures over 100
A devastating train crash near Urda, Spain, on October 28 left 69 people dead and more than 100 injured. The accident involved a high-speed Renfe train colliding with a stationary Iryo train, making it Spain's worst rail disaster in more than a decade.
Among those lost were Julieta Gallego, a standout young athlete, and Fatima Banez, former employment minister.
Julieta Gallego and Fatima Banez mourned
Gallego was just 24 and known for her impressive long jump skills. Her club and the athletics community are mourning her loss.
Banez was remembered for her years as employment minister and the changes she brought to Spanish labor laws.
The accident involved a high-speed Renfe train colliding with a stationary Iryo train, and emergency teams continue to help survivors and families searching for loved ones.