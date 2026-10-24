Sri Lanka Navy, Coast Guard seize 2,400kg beedi off Puttalam
World
The Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard just caught two Indian boats and two local dinghies off Udappuwa, Puttalam, trying to smuggle about 2,400kg of beedi leaves packed in 60 sacks.
Eleven people, seven Indians and four Sri Lankans, were arrested during the operation on October 21.
Customs receive beedi and suspects
After searching the boats, officers found the hidden beedi leaves and handed everything, including the suspects, to customs for legal action.
This bust is part of Sri Lanka's ongoing push to stop illegal trade and keep its waters secure.