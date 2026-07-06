The violence has also injured around 100 others

25 killed in violent clashes in Sri Lanka prison

By Chanshimla Varah 02:19 pm Jul 06, 202602:19 pm

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Clashes at a prison in Sri Lanka have left at least 25 people dead, including five prison officials and 20 inmates. The violence has also injured around 100 others, according to the Ada Derana news outlet. The unrest started on Sunday between a group of remand prisoners and a group of convicted inmates serving sentences at the Negombo prison on the island nation's western coast.