25 killed in violent clashes in Sri Lanka prison
What's the story
Clashes at a prison in Sri Lanka have left at least 25 people dead, including five prison officials and 20 inmates. The violence has also injured around 100 others, according to the Ada Derana news outlet. The unrest started on Sunday between a group of remand prisoners and a group of convicted inmates serving sentences at the Negombo prison on the island nation's western coast.
Security measures
Soldiers deployed to restore order
After the clashes broke out, the Sri Lankan government deployed soldiers to contain the situation as police "opened fire to control the clash between inmates and prison officers." The Negombo hospital has received the bodies of four prison guards and 15 inmates, hospital director Pushpa Gamlath told the AFP news agency on Monday. The prison houses nearly 10,000 inmates.