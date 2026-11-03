Sri Lankan police arrest 21 in Colombo for visa breaches
World
Sri Lankan police just arrested 21 foreigners (including 12 Chinese nationals, six Bangladeshis, and three Indians) in Colombo for breaking visa rules.
Authorities say the group will face court soon.
This is part of a bigger push to tighten visa checks as more cyber scams involving foreign visitors come to light.
Tourist visa checks tightened amid scams
Sri Lanka has been stepping up efforts against cyber scams, especially those linked to tourist visas.
The latest arrests show officials are getting serious about stopping illegal activities by foreign nationals and keeping a closer eye on who enters the country.