Starlink faces global scrutiny after Brazil court order, India seizures

Elon Musk's Starlink is running into trouble worldwide, with countries like India and Brazil cracking down on its operations.

In Brazil, things got tense when Starlink initially refused a court order to block social platform X, leading to frozen accounts until it gave in.

Meanwhile, in India, a satellite internet device was found aboard a vessel intercepted by security agencies in connection with a suspected methamphetamine shipment worth an estimated $4.2 billion, and investigators sought information from Starlink; in Manipur, a Starlink-branded dish and receiver suspected of being used by militants were seized.

Starlink had not launched authorized commercial services in India at the time of the December 2024 incidents.