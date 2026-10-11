Starlink faces global scrutiny after Brazil court order, India seizures
Elon Musk's Starlink is running into trouble worldwide, with countries like India and Brazil cracking down on its operations.
In Brazil, things got tense when Starlink initially refused a court order to block social platform X, leading to frozen accounts until it gave in.
Meanwhile, in India, a satellite internet device was found aboard a vessel intercepted by security agencies in connection with a suspected methamphetamine shipment worth an estimated $4.2 billion, and investigators sought information from Starlink; in Manipur, a Starlink-branded dish and receiver suspected of being used by militants were seized.
Starlink had not launched authorized commercial services in India at the time of the December 2024 incidents.
Starlink vital in Ukraine and Sudan
Starlink isn't just about fast internet: it's become a lifeline in places hit by war or telecom blackouts.
In Ukraine, it played a key role for military communications after Russia invaded, though there were claims Musk cut service during crucial moments.
In Sudan, when regular networks failed, people relied on Starlink despite smuggling issues.
The company announced in April 2024 it would block service to terminals operating in countries where it lacked a license, including Sudan, but as more governments step in, the clash between tech freedom and national rules is only getting sharper.