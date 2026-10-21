Steve Witkoff meets Putin in St. Petersburg on Oslo proposals
US special envoy Steve Witkoff is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on October 22.
The main focus? Proposals from recent talks in Oslo, where Ukraine's President Zelensky and European leaders pushed for Russia to respond to the proposals as tensions continue.
Zelensky says US intelligence sharing improved
Zelensky says intelligence sharing with the US has gotten better, helping Ukraine spot Russian missile threats faster.
There was some drama over claims the US was holding back information, but Washington denied it.
The Oslo meeting also highlighted how important SpaceX's Starlink is for Ukraine's military, even as Russian drone strikes keep hitting Ukrainian regions.
Meanwhile, Zelensky repeated that Ukraine is ready for peace talks, with support from both Europe and the US.