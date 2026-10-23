Storm Austen hits UK with 60 to 129km/h gusts
World
Storm Austen is sweeping through the UK today with heavy rain and wind gusts of 60-113km/h, with 129km/h in exposed locations, especially in Cornwall and parts of Devon.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, so expect travel delays and possible power cuts across the region.
Schools close amid Storm Boelo warnings
Many schools are closing or changing their schedules to keep everyone safe, while trains could face cancelations and speed restrictions.
And heads up, Scotland and northern UK could see even stronger winds this weekend from Storm Boelo, with more warnings in place and a higher risk of flooding after all the recent rain.