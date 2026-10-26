Storm Boelo hits Northern Ireland grounding flights as power restored
Storm Boelo swept through Northern Ireland this weekend, knocking out power for thousands and bringing winds close to 129km/h.
Good news: electricity is now fully restored, even after a few extra overnight glitches.
But the wild weather didn't just flip the lights; it also grounded flights, canceled ferries, and caused plenty of travel chaos.
Thousands lose power across both Irelands
At its worst, about 12,500 properties in Northern Ireland lost power.
Meanwhile, around 5,000 homes, farms, and businesses in the Republic of Ireland were without electricity on Sunday evening.
The storm triggered around 470 incidents (think flooded streets and fallen trees) and even shut down Foyle Bridge for a while.
Public transport took a hit too, with busses diverted and rail restrictions put in place in affected areas.