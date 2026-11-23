Storm to hit New York City Wednesday night before Thanksgiving
Heads up if you're in or heading to New York City for Thanksgiving: there's a big storm rolling in by Wednesday night.
Expect strong winds (up to 64km/h) and rain that could mess with travel plans and even the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning.
If you're flying, check your flight status and get to the airport early just in case.
Gulf storm may delay Thanksgiving flights
The storm is building in the Gulf and will move north, possibly delaying flights out of Orlando, Miami, and Atlanta, and affecting trips into New York City, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Boston.
Some spots upstate might even see snow or ice later on.
Weather experts suggest leaving early if you're driving, keeping some emergency supplies handy, and keeping a winter kit plus extra water and food in the car.
Even with all this, New York City is still gearing up for a festive Thanksgiving morning!