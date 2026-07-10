India is key partner for Israel, says Netanyahu
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named India a key partner as he seeks to strengthen ties with countries other than the United States. In an interview with Israeli journalist Sharon Gal, Netanyahu said that his government is working on building new alliances with global powers and deepening existing ones. "You have to build new alliances and develop new relationships. That's what I'm doing right now with India," he said in the interview released on Wednesday.
Diplomatic rift
Diplomatic rift between US and Israel
Netanyahu's comments come amid a diplomatic rift between Tel Aviv and Washington over the US administration's approach to the war in West Asia against Iran and the crisis in Lebanon. Some Israeli officials have criticized a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, with Netanyahu saying that "the struggle is not yet over, and further challenges lie ahead."
Diplomatic advice
We have other friends, says Netanyahu
US Vice President JD Vance had advised Israeli leaders against criticizing the United States, calling it "the only powerful ally" left in the world. Responding to Vance's remarks, Netanyahu emphasized India's importance for Tel Aviv. He said, "We have some other friends, like a small country called India. It has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there."
Diplomatic response
Netanyahu speaks about public support from New Delhi
Netanyahu also said that while he respects Vance and has a good relationship with him, it doesn't mean he agrees with everything he says. He further added that Israel has other friends apart from the US, including India. "We have some other friends, like a small country called India," he said. The Israeli PM also spoke about digital engagement and public support from New Delhi, saying he is "flooded by the overwhelming support" on social media platforms like Facebook.