India is key partner for Israel, says Netanyahu

Diplomatic response

Netanyahu speaks about public support from New Delhi

Netanyahu also said that while he respects Vance and has a good relationship with him, it doesn't mean he agrees with everything he says. He further added that Israel has other friends apart from the US, including India. "We have some other friends, like a small country called India," he said. The Israeli PM also spoke about digital engagement and public support from New Delhi, saying he is "flooded by the overwhelming support" on social media platforms like Facebook.