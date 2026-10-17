Strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Balochistan at 10:37am. IST
World
A strong magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Balochistan on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The quake struck at 10:37am. IST, with its center just 15km below the surface, making it feel even more intense for people nearby.
Pakistan plate boundary increases quake risk
Pakistan sits right where two big tectonic plates meet, so areas like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are especially prone to quakes.
Even Punjab and Sindh are not off the hook since they are also close to these shifting plates.