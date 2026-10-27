Student activists across France keep schools barricaded, say fixes insufficient
Student activists across France are calling on classmates to keep schools barricaded and stay active in street protests, saying the government's fixes just aren't enough.
The movement, which kicked off in September 2026, has now grown to include trade unions and people frustrated by rising living costs.
France pledges €4bn, students skeptical
The government has promised smaller classes, a new university application system, and €4 billion for school repairs.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray called some schools' conditions "not fit" for teaching and said changes are urgent.
But protest leaders like Louis Letoublon feel these steps don't really solve their main issues, especially around teacher shortages and building repairs.
Macron warns October 31 protests risky
Things have gotten heated with clashes, injuries, arrests, and even curfews in some areas.
President Macron says he wants more dialogue but also warned that disruptions could continue as the next day of street demonstrations on October 31 would also be a "day of risk."