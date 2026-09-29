Student attack in northwestern Slovakia kills teacher, injures others
World
A tragic incident unfolded at a school in northwestern Slovakia on Tuesday, where a student attacked staff, killing a 61-year-old teacher and seriously injuring another.
One student was also critically hurt.
While the motive is not clear yet, officials have reassured everyone that there is no ongoing danger.
Pellegrini and Fico express condolences
Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico shared heartfelt condolences with the victims' families, and Pellegrini called for calm, respect, and mutual regard.
Top government officials traveled to the town.
Sadly, this is not an isolated event: Slovakia has seen similar school violence in recent years.