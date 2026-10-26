Student list ends Aleksandar Vucic's 14-year rule in Serbia
World
Serbia's Student List just pulled off a major upset, ending Aleksandar Vucic's 14-year rule with 53% of the vote and 141 seats in parliament.
Now, they're heading into government talks, without a single leader at the top.
Instead, they're all about collective decision-making and haven't picked a prime minister yet.
Student list faces loyalists, tight deadlines
The group wants to bring big changes, like making police more accountable and making public spending more transparent. But with loyalists from the old regime still around, it won't be easy.
Parliament has to meet within 30 days, presidential elections must be held before December 27, and the new government must be formed within 90 days after parliament meets.