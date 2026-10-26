Student List wins Serbia majority, ends Aleksandar Vucic rule
World
Big change in Serbia: the Student List, a youth-led group, just won the national elections with more than half the votes.
This ends years of rule by Aleksandar Vucic, who was known for his ties to Russia.
Belgrade is buzzing as people celebrate what feels like a fresh start.
Serbia's student list formed after protests
The Student List came together after protests led by young people, sparked by a tragic train station collapse in 2024 that exposed government corruption.
Even without a traditional party setup, they managed to offer something new.
The new parliament now includes academics and athletes, but experts say there could be growing pains ahead since the movement is still figuring out its structure.