Student protests in Tirana demand Edi Rama's resignation, turn violent
Student protests in Tirana took a rough turn on Independence Day, as crowds demanded Prime Minister Edi Rama step down over corruption and job worries.
Things got heated with clashes between protesters and police: stones and gasoline bombs on one side, water cannons and tear gas on the other.
Tirana protests target Jared Kushner-backed project
Some protesters even tried to reach Rama's office but were pushed back by police.
The protests have been building for weeks, sparked by frustration over education standards and a controversial luxury coastal development backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Rama has denied corruption claims, saying he's open to dialogue and pointing to recent moves like cutting fuel prices, but many protesters aren't convinced.
One banner at Saturday's protest read: "Albania is not for sale."