Some protesters even tried to reach Rama's office but were pushed back by police.

The protests have been building for weeks, sparked by frustration over education standards and a controversial luxury coastal development backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Rama has denied corruption claims, saying he's open to dialogue and pointing to recent moves like cutting fuel prices, but many protesters aren't convinced.

One banner at Saturday's protest read: "Albania is not for sale."