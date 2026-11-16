Student visa applications to UK fall 20% amid work uncertainty
Thinking about studying in the UK You're not alone, except this year, a lot fewer people are applying.
Student visa applications fell 20% over the past year, dropping from 434,000 to 349,900 applications from main applicants.
October was especially rough, with a sharp 31% decline compared to last year.
The main reasons? Stricter immigration rules and lots of uncertainty about whether students can stay and work after graduation.
UK universities face sponsor license risk
UK universities are feeling the pressure too. They could lose their ability to sponsor international students if too many visa applications get refused, which has already made some schools stop recruiting from countries like Pakistan.
On top of that, higher travel and living costs plus changes to post-study work rights are making students think twice about heading to the UK for their degree.