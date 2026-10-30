Students across Italy pitch tents and occupy schools to protest
On Friday, students across Italy set up tent camps and occupied schools, calling for more funding for education and support for housing.
Their protests come as the country faces rising living costs, with truck drivers and farmers also taking to the streets.
Security is tight after recent clashes in Milan, but students say they're determined to make their voices heard.
USB union calls general strike
The students had been protesting for weeks, and the radical left USB union has called for a general strike, reflecting frustration with economic struggles.
The government has responded by tightening rules on public gatherings and promising youth-focused measures like a €2,500 annual bonus for workers under 30 in its draft 2027 budget.
Still, critics, including psychologist Matteo Lancini, say real change needs to start with schools that actually meet young people's needs.