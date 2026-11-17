Study: 40 Chinese reusable orbital vehicles could begin strikes quickly
A new study suggests China could deploy a fleet of just 40 reusable orbital vehicles that could be positioned to reach almost any location on Earth within minutes.
The system could begin descending toward a target after a maximum wait of 2.5 minutes, or even just 1 minute for most of the world's populated regions.
These timings refer to how quickly the attack could begin, not how long it takes to reach the target.
US photo shows Shenlong resembling X-37B
The Shenlong spaceplane, in a US intelligence photograph taken by Maxar Technologies's WorldView-3 commercial imaging satellite, looks a lot like the US X-37B and has already flown four secretive missions since 2020.
The study says these spaceplanes could dodge current missile defenses by coming in from unexpected directions.
While there's big talk about military uses, like surprise attacks, they might also help with fast responses during disasters or emergencies when speed really counts.