Study: Climate change caused 65% of 50,000 heat deaths
This summer's extreme heat in Europe led to about 50,000 deaths across major cities, according to a new study.
Researchers say 65% of these deaths were driven by climate change, with places like Malta, Italy, and Hungary hit especially hard as nonstop heatwaves left many vulnerable people without relief.
Experts: loneliness and poverty increased vulnerability
The study found that 65% of this summer's heat-related deaths were caused by human-driven climate change, a big jump from 40% at the start of the century.
Italy, France, Spain, Germany, and the UK saw the highest numbers.
Experts warn that loneliness and poverty made things even worse for some groups.
Experts urge emissions cuts, support systems
Health experts are calling for urgent action: cutting fossil fuel emissions fast and making cities greener could help protect people.
They're also pushing for better support systems so those most at risk aren't left alone when extreme weather hits again.