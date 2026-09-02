Worrying: 50% of world's farmers suffer pesticide poisoning each year
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that nearly half of the world's farmers suffer from pesticide poisoning every year. The research, commissioned by the Pesticide Action Network and published in Frontiers in Public Health, estimates 402-433 million cases of unintentional acute pesticide poisoning among farmers and farm workers annually. This translates to about 46% of the global farming population being affected.
Regional impact
South Asia recorded most pesticide poisonings
Southern Asia recorded the highest number of pesticide poisonings, followed by Southeast Asia and East Africa.
Burkina Faso in West Africa had the highest national incidence with nearly 84% of its farmers and farm workers reportedly affected by poisoning.
The study also estimated that around 11,000 deaths occur annually due to pesticide poisoning, with almost 60% of these fatalities occurring in India alone.
Health concerns
Pesticide use has continued to rise steadily over the years
Jayakumar Chelaton, the Executive Director of Pesticide Action Network India, said the research highlights a "crisis that can no longer be ignored."
The authors of this study are calling for immediate action, including implementing a UN recommendation to phase out highly hazardous pesticides.
Despite global efforts to raise awareness about their dangers, pesticide use has continued to rise steadily over the years.
Call to action
Need to support farmers in accessing safer alternatives
Dr. Sheila Willis, head of international programs at Pesticide Action Network UK, emphasized the need for farmers to be supported in accessing safer alternatives.
She stressed that this is vital for protecting their health and that of their families.
The study didn't account for the impact of pesticide exposure on an estimated 84 million children working in agriculture or long-term health effects.
Health risks
Growing evidence linking pesticide exposure to Parkinson's disease
Helene Nicora, Director General of Parkinson's Europe, highlighted the growing evidence linking pesticide exposure to the development of Parkinson's disease.
This progressive disorder damages parts of the brain over time and affects movement and balance.
Farmers and farm workers are mainly exposed to pesticides during preparation/application, touching treated crops/contaminated equipment/clothing.