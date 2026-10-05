Super El Nino likely in 2026, ocean >2°C above normal
Heads up: Forecasters say a Super El Nino is likely in 2026, making it one of the strongest ever seen.
This event means the Pacific Ocean gets unusually warm near the equator, which throws global weather patterns out of sync: think hotter temperatures and unpredictable storms.
The current El Nino is expected to fall into the "very strong" category, with ocean temperatures more than two degrees Celsius above normal.
NOAA expects El Nino into 2027
NOAA expects this wild weather ride to last into early 2027.
If it's anything like the 2015-16 event, we could see some of the hottest years yet, plus more floods in some places and droughts in others.
The United Nations World Food Programme warns that these changes could push at least 49 million more people into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027, so it's definitely something to keep an eye on, especially if you care about climate and what ends up on your plate.