Supreme Court keeps $59 million DEI grants, rejects President Trump's bid
The Supreme Court just decided to keep $59 million in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) grants flowing, turning down President Trump's attempt to block the funding.
The court left intact a lower court ruling that stopping these grants because of certain viewpoints would likely violate free speech rights.
Experts say ruling shapes federal funding
This ruling is a big deal for how federal money gets handed out and protects free speech in government programs. Legal experts say it sets an important example for future cases.
Even though the Justice Department still wants more control over which projects get funded, this decision is a major setback for efforts to limit DEI programs and could shape similar debates nationwide.