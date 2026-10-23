Supreme Court reconsiders 1868 home distilling ban, decision next summer
Big news: The US Supreme Court is taking a fresh look at a law from 1868 that bans making your own distilled spirits at home.
Right now, getting caught can mean huge fines or even jail time.
Supporters of change say the ban is outdated and unfairly limits a hobby that's part of American tradition.
The Court's decision is expected by next summer.
Some states allow limited home distilling
The original ban was all about collecting tax money after the Civil War, but things have changed: some states such as Missouri and New Hampshire already allow limited home distilling.
There's also debate over safety, with critics like Courtney Armour worried about the risks of unregulated booze-making.
Legal experts say this case could finally clear up who really gets to decide: states or the federal government.