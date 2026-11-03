Supreme Court rejects President Trump bid to block California ballots
Just days before the midterm elections, the US Supreme Court turned down President Donald Trump's attempt to block the counting of over 20,000 mail-in ballots in California.
The decision was brief, just a single sentence, with no explanation or disagreement from any justice, marking a shift from some of Trump's earlier wins on election issues.
Trump faces additional election setbacks
This isn't Trump's only recent setback in court over elections.
Back in September 2026, the US Supreme Court also refused to tighten mail-in voting rules that could have made things harder for Democratic voters.
Legal experts haven't been impressed with Trump's legal arguments lately.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department says it's staying vigilant by sending monitors across the country and taking extra steps to make sure election laws are followed and voting stays fair.