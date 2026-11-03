Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to pause California mail-in counting
World
The US Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump's attempt to pause the counting of more than 20,000 mail-in ballots in California.
This means state officials can keep processing these votes as the midterm elections approach, despite earlier efforts to set them aside until voter citizenship could be double-checked.
California says blocking votes silences voters
Trump's team argued some voters might not be US citizens and wanted those ballots separated, but both a lower court and the US Supreme Court disagreed.
California pushed back, saying blocking these votes could unfairly silence eligible voters, especially with all 52 of its House seats up for grabs this election.