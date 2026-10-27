Supreme Court to decide Trump administration's 3rd-country deportation notice rules
The US Supreme Court is about to weigh in on whether the Trump administration can keep deporting migrants to third countries without giving them a heads-up or a chance to speak up.
The case, set for December 9, could decide if people with final deportation orders deserve more notice and an opportunity to share their fears before being sent away.
Appeals court requires notice for migrants
Earlier this year, a federal appeals court said migrants must be notified and allowed to explain if they fear persecution before being deported somewhere new.
The government argues its approach follows immigration law but warns that changing the rules could mess with diplomatic arrangements with countries willing to accept deportees.
With the Supreme Court stepping in, especially after Justice Sotomayor previously warned of risks for migrants, the decision could reshape how much say people have before they're forced out of the country.