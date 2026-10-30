Suspected drunk driver hits Halloween crowd outside Brooklyn 83rd Precinct
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A Halloween celebration outside Brooklyn's 83rd Precinct took a scary turn when a suspected drunk driver lost control and crashed into the crowd, injuring four people, including a child.
Thankfully, everyone hurt was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.
Ambulance struck, 56-year-old driver held
The driver's wild path also smashed into a parked ambulance set up for the event.
EMS checked out others at the scene, but no one else needed to go to the hospital.
Police took the 56-year-old driver into custody and he is undergoing an alcohol breathalyzer test.
For now, officials say there is no sign this was intentional or linked to anything terror-related.