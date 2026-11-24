Suspected gas leak causes Hanoi restaurant explosion killing 6
A suspected gas leak caused a major explosion at a restaurant in Hanoi early Tuesday, at least six people were killed and injuring 10 more.
The blast hit around 8am on Dong Da Street, leaving the area in chaos as emergency crews rushed in to help.
Rescue teams search debris, evacuations underway
The explosion shattered windows, damaged nearby buildings, and even caused parts of roofs to collapse.
Rescue teams are using special equipment to search for survivors and clear the debris.
Some nearby buildings have been evacuated over safety concerns, while investigators look into what exactly triggered the blast.
The injured are being treated at local hospitals as authorities focus on securing the site and supporting those affected.