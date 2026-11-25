Swedish Gripen unable to engage Russian missile in Polish airspace
A Russian cruise missile crossed into Polish airspace on November 20 during a big attack on Ukraine.
Swedish Gripen and Polish F-16 jets scrambled to intercept, but rough weather meant the Gripen pilot couldn't spot or engage the missile, even though the pilot received conditional authorisation to engage it.
It's a real reminder that even advanced jets can be grounded by something as simple as bad weather.
Weather impairs sensors and flight safety
Bad weather isn't just annoying. It can mess with everything from finding targets to flying safely.
Thick fog and clouds make it tough for pilots and sensors to see threats, while things like wind shear or strong crosswinds can throw off flying safely, while ice accumulation can affect an aircraft's aerodynamic performance.
The Gripen's struggle here shows why checking the forecast is just as important as any high-tech gadget when it comes to keeping skies safe.