Bad weather isn't just annoying. It can mess with everything from finding targets to flying safely.

Thick fog and clouds make it tough for pilots and sensors to see threats, while things like wind shear or strong crosswinds can throw off flying safely, while ice accumulation can affect an aircraft's aerodynamic performance.

The Gripen's struggle here shows why checking the forecast is just as important as any high-tech gadget when it comes to keeping skies safe.