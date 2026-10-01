Swiss glaciers lost almost 20% of ice since 2021
World
Swiss glaciers are melting fast; almost 20% of their ice has disappeared since 2021, with a huge 5.5% loss in the first eight months of 2026.
Scientists say extreme heat waves and low snowfall are among the factors behind the melt, and the iconic Alpine landscape is changing right before our eyes.
Matthias Huss: Swiss glaciers at risk
Researchers have found that not only is Europe warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, but internal glacier collapses are speeding things up.
Even though some extra winter snow and less Saharan dust helped a bit this year, experts like Matthias Huss warn that climate change is still putting Swiss glaciers at serious risk.